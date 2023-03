China's Xi Jinping meets with Putin in Russia for the first time since war in Ukraine began China's President Xi Jinping is in Russia where he met with President Vladimir Putin. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs for The New School, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss the significance of this trip. She also discusses Putin's visit to Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, over the weekend.