WSJ: FDA to order e-cigarettes off U.S. market

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration is about to order Juul to stop selling its e-cigarettes. Officials began investigating Juul for targeting teens as underage vaping skyrocketed. Nikki Battiste shares more.
