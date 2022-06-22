CBS News App
Watch CBS News
WSJ: FDA to order e-cigarettes off U.S. market
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration is about to order Juul to stop selling its e-cigarettes. Officials began investigating Juul for targeting teens as underage vaping skyrocketed. Nikki Battiste shares more.
