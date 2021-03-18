Live

Watch CBSN Live

Writers petition Amazon to end anonymous comments

Novelist Ann Rice, known for her vampire fiction writing, has joined other writers in signing a petition urging Amazon.com to put an end to its posting of anonymous reviews. But will they give in? WCCO-TV's Heather Brown reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.