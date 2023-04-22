Watch CBS News

Wreckage of sunken Japanese WWII ship found

The wreckage of a Japanese ship that was torpedoed during World War II off the coast of the Philippines has been found. The ship was carrying Allied prisoners of war, most of them Australians, when it sank in 1942. All 1,080 people aboard perished.
