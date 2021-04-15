Wounded Warrior Project board chair on getting past scandal Last week the Wounded Warrior Project fired CEO Steven Nardizzi and Chief Operating Officer Al Giordano. A CBS News investigation in January reported on dozens of former employees who described lavish spending on conferences, meetings and parties. Anthony Odierno, the chairman of the charity's board, is now leading the organization as it searches for a permanent chief executive. Odierno joins "CBS This Morning" for an exclusive interview on how the charity is responding to the spending scandal.