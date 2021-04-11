Wounded warrior athletes train for multinational sporting competition President George W. Bush met with wounded warriors on Thursday in support of next year's Invictus Games, a multi-sport competition geared at rehabilitating wounded warriors. Athletes at the event use sports to overcome the challenges of recovery from both the physical and invisible wounds of war. Bush announced he would be hosting a symposium at the event to discuss the lack of care some soldiers receive upon returning home. CBS News' Digital Journalist Alex Pena reports.