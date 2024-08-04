Would President Nixon survive a Watergate crisis today? Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon – facing impeachment and removal from office amid charges of abuse of power, obstructing justice, and contempt of Congress – was visited by leading members of his own party, which had abandoned him; he resigned. But if Watergate happened today, with today's polarized politics and hot-button media environment, would a President Nixon survive? CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Garrett Graff, author of "Watergate: A New History," and historian Brian Rosenwald about a political climate change.