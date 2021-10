WorldView: U.S. submarine hits unknown object in South China Sea A U.S. nuclear submarine collided with an unknown "object" in waters in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured. A former Taliban commander has been charged with killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Ireland has dropped its opposition to a 15% minimum tax rate on corporations. And the U.K. has cut its list of countries with COVID-19 travel restrictions from 54 to 7. Roxana Saberi reports from London.