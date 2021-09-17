WorldView: U.S. faces backlash over new security alliance; China plans to join trade pact Many European allies are angry with Washington after it created an Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain designed to counter China's growing military and economic influence. Meanwhile, China plans on joining a key Asia-Pacific trading pact that, if accepted, will strengthen Beijing's position in the region, and the Dutch foreign minister resigned over her role in last month's withdrawal from Afghanistan, becoming the first Western government official to step down following the Taliban's chaotic takeover. Also, a record number of migrants are heading north along the Colombia-Panama border with the hopes of starting a new life in the U.S. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.