WorldView: U.N. warns of growing crisis in Ethiopia; Pope arrives in Iraq The United Nations is warning of a growing crisis in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. In Europe, Italy is blocking 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines heading to Australia. China is set to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system. Meanwhile, Pope Francis arrives in Iraq. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those stories.