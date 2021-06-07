WorldView: Train crash kills dozens in Pakistan; Mexico elections set to shake up government Two trains crashed in Pakistan on Monday, killing dozens. Elections in Mexico and Peru could shake up those countries' governments. And protesters toppled a statue of Egerton Ryerson, an architect of country's system of residential schools where many indigenous children were abused, at the university in Toronto named for him. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with these and other top headlines from around the world.