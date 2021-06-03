Live

Watch CBSN Live

WorldView: Teen takes her own life after sexual assault; WHO says nearly 200,000 Palestinians need aid

Five teens are in custody in Belgium after they allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, who later took her own life. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said nearly 200,000 Palestinians in Gaza are in need of medical aid, and a military court in Myanmar sentenced two journalists to prison after accusing them of spreading "false news." Also, the president of Chile is vowing to push a bill allowing same-sex marriage through Congress. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with these headlines from around the world.
