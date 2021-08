WorldView: Taliban seizes five key Afghan cities; thousands forced to flee Greece wildfires The Taliban has now seized five regional capitals in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, wildfires forced people to flee their homes on the Greek island of Evia, and Chinese tech giant Alibaba fired a manager accused of rape. Also, an American imprisoned in Russia, Paul Whelan, was released from solitary confinement. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" with those headlines from around the world.