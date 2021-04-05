WorldView: Taiwan train crash investigation; Indonesia faces deadly cyclone Crews in Taiwan have finished recovering bodies from the wreckage of a train crash that killed 50 people. Dozens have been killed and thousands displaced after a tropical cyclone hit Indonesia. Jordan's former crown prince is accused of an attempted coup. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial in cases involving bribery and fraud. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with today's headlines from across the world.