WorldView: Spain to pardon 9 Catalan leaders; WHO reports COVID vaccines running low in poor nations The Spanish government is set to approve controversial pardons for nine Catalan leaders who were convicted of sedition following a failed attempt to secede in 2017. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is warning a large number of poor countries are at risk of running out of COVID-19 vaccines, and the president of the Philippines is threatening to imprison anyone who refuses to get vaccinated. Also, an infestation of mice at an Australian prison forced hundreds of inmates and staff to evacuate. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.