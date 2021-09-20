WorldView: Eight dead in shooting at Russian university A student opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and at least 28 hurt, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. A massive volcano erupted on the Canary Islands for the first time in half a century. And the U.N. General Assembly is set to meet this week in New York City after convening virtually last year. CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott reports from London on these headlines and other world news.