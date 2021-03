WorldView: Deadly Senegal protests; Pope Francis visits Iraq Protests erupted in Senegal over charges against the country's main opposition leader. In Myanmar, two more people have amid protests over the military coup. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken penned a letter to push for Afghan-Taliban peace talks. And Pope Francis has finished his historic tour of Iraq. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins "CBSN AM" with headlines from around the world.