WorldView: Protests in Sudan after military coup; U.S. blames Iran for drone attack

Demonstrators took to the streets around Sudan's capital city after the country's top general seized power in a military coup. Meanwhile, a U.S. official said a drone attack on a military outpost in Syria where U.S. troops are based is believed to have been carried out by Iran, and a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Western nations appears to have been narrowly averted. Also, Japan's Princess Mako married her commoner boyfriend and forfeited her royal status following unusual scrutiny and criticism of the engagement. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international stories.
