WorldView: Peng Shuai denies assault claim in interview Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said in an interview that there's been a "huge misunderstanding" over a post in which she made a sexual assault accusation against a Chinese party leader. And Israeli police allegedly used spyware against a key witness in the corruption trial of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Rylee Carlson joins "CBS News Mornings" from London with a roundup of international stories.