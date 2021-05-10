WorldView: 3 Pakistani soldiers killed in 2 ambushes; India medical group calls for COVID-19 lockdown Pakistan military officials said gunmen killed at least three soldiers in two separate attacks overnight. Also, the Indian Medical Association is calling for a nationwide lockdown in India to curb the spread of COVID-19, and South Korea's president hopes to jumpstart diplomacy with North Korea. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have reportedly been injured in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with more on those international headlines.