WorldView: Myanmar protesters cornered overnight; International Women's Day demonstrators in Mexico met with tear gas Dozens of protesters were cornered by security forces in Myanmar overnight. Also, police in Mexico forced back mothers and daughters with tear gas as the world marked International Women's Day, and a French student admitted to lying about her teacher, who was later murdered. Meanwhile, a truth commission has been launched in the Australian state of Victoria into historic and ongoing injustices committed against Aboriginal Victorians. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those headlines.