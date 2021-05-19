WorldView: Migrants inundate Spanish enclave; Indian navy searches for dozens lost at sea Roughly 8,000 migrants made it to a North African Spanish enclave by swimming around a border fence or by walking across a beach during low tide. Meanwhile, India's navy is searching for dozens of people who went missing after a deadly cyclone sank a barge. Also, Thailand recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths and new infections, and the French rugby federation voted unanimously to allow transgender women to play in the women's league next season, but the vote wasn't binding. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines from around the world.