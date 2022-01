WorldView: Julian Assange gets chance to appeal extradition to UK high court WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain's Supreme Court after he was granted the right to appeal a lower court ruling. And the United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBS News Mornings" from London with those stories and other international news.