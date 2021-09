WorldView: Japan's prime minister to step down; 6 stabbed in New Zealand terrorist attack Japan's Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga to step down later this month. In New Zealand, six people were stabbed in a supermarket attack. Dozens of students have been abducted in Nigeria. And North Korean leader Kim Jong Un demands a remedy to the country's food shortages. CBS News' Lucy Craft joined "CBSN AM" from Tokyo with more on these world headlines.