WorldView: Iran to resume nuclear talks; Chinese athlete accuses official of sexual assault Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are back on. Meanwhile, a senior Chinese political official has been accused of sexual assault for the first time, and a U.S. trial involving Virginia Giuffre's sex assault allegation against Britain's Prince Andrew may start late next year. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron presented Germany's departing Chancellor Angela Merkel with France's highest award. CBS News' Lucy Craft joined "CBSN AM" from Tokyo with those international stories.