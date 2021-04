WorldView: India's COVID catastrophe; Boko Haram seizes new territory India's second-wave nightmare continues, with the country seing more COVID-19 cases in the last seven days than any other country by far. In Nigeria, a state governor claims Islamist terror group Boko Haram has seized territory in the country's west. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with these and other headlines from around the world.