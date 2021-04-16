WorldView: Hong Kong activist sentenced to at least 12 months in prison; 3 deaths in Denmark linked to salmonella poisoning Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to at least 12 months in jail for his involvement in a 2019 pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong. Three people have died and multiple are sick with salmonella poisoning after ingesting a now-recalled capsule in Denmark. And coronavirus infections in Chile are on the rise despite a successful vaccine roll out. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM with a look at these and more international headlines.