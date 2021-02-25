WorldView: German court sentences former Syrian intelligence officer; Dubai princess urges U.K. to reopen sister's kidnapping case A German court has sentenced former Syrian intelligence officer Eyad Al-Gharib to prison for aiding crimes against humanity. In the United Arab Emirates, the captive daughter of Dubai's ruler, Princess Latifa al-Maktoum, is calling on U.K. authorities to reopen the investigation into her sister's kidnapping over 20 years ago. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London to discuss those stories and more international headlines.