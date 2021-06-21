WorldView: Deadly violence near U.S.-Mexico border; Russian ambassador returns to U.S. Gunmen killed 14 people in the Mexican border city of Reynosa near McAllen, Texas. Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. returned to Washington three months after being recalled, and President Biden's special envoy for North Korea said he hopes Pyongyang will be open for talks. Also, voters in Ethiopia headed to the polls amid an ongoing war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines from around the world.