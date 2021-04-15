WorldView: Deadly school fire in Niger; India reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases At least 20 children are dead after a fire swept through a school in Niger. Also, COVID-19 cases in India are reaching record numbers, and Brazil's Senate has launched an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Egyptian authorities have impounded the Ever Given cargo ship over a $900 million bill after the ship blocked the Suez Canal. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.