WorldView: COVID death toll doubles in Peru and more world headlines The death toll from COVID-19 has more than doubled in Peru. Meanwhile, a report from a U.N. atomic watchdog says it hasn't seen crucial data from Iran's nuclear program in months. Also: Israeli opposition parties propose a deal for a unity government that could oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with these and other top headlines from around the world.