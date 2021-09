WorldView: Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy Exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont is being detained in Italy on a Spanish arrest warrant, accused of sedition for leading an independence referendum ruled illegal. The U.S. House votes to approve $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports on these and other world news headlines from London for "CBSN AM."