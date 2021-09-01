WorldView: Bus plunges off cliff in Peru; Islamic militants sentenced to death in Bangladesh Peru is grieving after its third major accident in less than a week. Meanwhile, a court in Bangladesh ordered the death sentence for six Islamic militants in connection with the murder of two gay-rights activists, and a massive oil spill from Syria's largest refinery is threatening marine life and livelihoods along the country's Mediterranean coast. Also, a few black particles were discovered in one vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, prompting authorities to shelve the batch. CBS News foreign correspondent Lucy Craft joined "CBSN AM" from Tokyo with more on those world headlines.