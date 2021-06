WorldView: Boy whose family died in Canadian truck attack out of hospital; U.K. delays lifting COVID restrictions The 9-year-old boy whose family was killed last week when a pickup truck slammed into them has been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, concerns over a COVID-19 variant is causing the U.K. to delay lifting pandemic restrictions. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBSN AM"with headlines from around the world.