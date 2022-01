WorldView: Boris Johnson vows to fight amid inquiry into lockdown parties The U.K.'s Boris Johnson has vowed to fight on as prime minister amid new calls to step down over lockdown parties in Downing Street. And Prince Andrew's lawyers have again asked a U.S. court to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse. CBS News foreign correspondent Haley Ott joins "CBS News Mornings" from London with those stories and other international news.