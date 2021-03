WorldView: Anti-coup protests in Myanmar attacked; Netherlands pauses AstraZeneca vaccine Pro-democracy activists in Myamar say security forces have killed dozens of protesters in the fiercest violence since the Feb. 1 coup. The Netherlands has joined the list of countries pausing AstraZeneca COVID vaccinations, after several reports of blood clots. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with these another global headlines.