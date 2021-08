WorldView: Afghan teen dies falling from plane leaving Kabul; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown A player on Afghanistan's national youth soccer team died when he fell from a U.S. military plane leaving Kabul. Hurricane Grace targets Mexico. Sydney, Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown through September. And China's government passes a privacy law. CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" to round up the headlines.