Live

Watch CBSN Live

World's rarest-seen objects by National Geographic photographer, Stephen Alvarez

Award-winning photographer Stephen Alvarez has been working with National Geographic since 1996. He’s covered high-altitude archeology in Peru, rainforest research in Costa Rica, and cave exploration in Papua, New Guinea. He’s photographed some of the world’s rarest-seen objects contributing his photos to the book, “Rarely seen: Photographs of the extraordinary.” Stephen Alvarez also wrote the book’s forward and joins “CBS This Morning.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.