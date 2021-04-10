World's rarest-seen objects by National Geographic photographer, Stephen Alvarez Award-winning photographer Stephen Alvarez has been working with National Geographic since 1996. He’s covered high-altitude archeology in Peru, rainforest research in Costa Rica, and cave exploration in Papua, New Guinea. He’s photographed some of the world’s rarest-seen objects contributing his photos to the book, “Rarely seen: Photographs of the extraordinary.” Stephen Alvarez also wrote the book’s forward and joins “CBS This Morning.”