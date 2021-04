World's most widely watched show "Top Gear" in trouble Called 'The world's most widely watched' TV show: "Top Gear," a BBC program showcasing the fastest and wildest cars on the planet, is in trouble. Right now, the show is off the air because it's popular host, Jeremy Clarkson, has been suspended for the latest in a long series of indiscretions. Charlie D'Agata reports on the updates from London.