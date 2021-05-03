Live

Watch CBSN Live

World's fastest production car

The Bugatti Chiron is said to be the world's fastest production car. It costs $3 million, and there's a 3-and-a-half-year waiting list to get it. Kris Van Cleave took one for a spin in Greenwich, Connecticut.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.