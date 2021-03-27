Live

"World's best" sushi chef gives dire warning

Overfishing in Japan is threatening the bluefin tuna, one of the best fish for sushi. Now, chef Jiro Ono of "Jiro Dreams of Sushi" fame, is making an effort to save the valuable fish. Lucy Craft reports from Tokyo.
