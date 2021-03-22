Live

World War I, a century later

Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated 100 years ago Saturday, which was the event that triggered World War I. Dan Carlin, host of the podcast "Hardcore History," joins "CBS This Morning Saturday" to talk about the important day in human history.
