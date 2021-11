World leaders discuss action on climate change at crucial summit World leaders are attending the U.N. climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. President Biden says we need a "decade of transformative action" to avert climate catastrophe. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, and then Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now and environment correspondent for The Nation, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what's at stake.