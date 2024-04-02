Watch CBS News

World leaders express outrage after Israeli strike kills aid workers

An Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike was unintentional. An American and Australian were among the dead and Australia's prime minister has called the act "completely unacceptable." CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on the strike and Yossi Mekelberg, associate fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Chatham House, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.