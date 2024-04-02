World leaders express outrage after Israeli strike kills aid workers An Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike was unintentional. An American and Australian were among the dead and Australia's prime minister has called the act "completely unacceptable." CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on the strike and Yossi Mekelberg, associate fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Chatham House, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.