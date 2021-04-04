Live

Watch CBSN Live

World headlines: May 26, 2015

Largest hotel in the world set to be built in Mecca; Kenyan lawyer offers President Obama dowry for Malia; scenes from 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 to be filmed in Spain; and a robotic kitchen that does the cooking for you.
