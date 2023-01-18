World Economic Forum warns of global "polycrisis" in next decade Hundreds of the world's elite business people and political leaders are gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Ahead of the week-long meeting, the WEF released its 2023 Global Risks Report, warning that climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine could exacerbate inequalities and lead to a "polycrisis." Neil Irwin, chief economics correspondent for Axios, joined CBS News to discuss the report.