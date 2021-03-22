Live

Watch CBSN Live

World Cup win gives hope to Team USA fans

Team USA is still flying high after their World Cup win against Ghana, and a growing number of fans are along for the ride. Elaine Quijano reports from Rio De Janeiro where thousands of traveling Americans are loud and proud.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.