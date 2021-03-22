Live

Watch CBSN Live

World Cup fever spreads across U.S.

Team USA’s victory over Ghana stoked World Cup fever across the U.S. Nate Scott, a writer for USA Today Sports, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” with a preview of the American team’s next match against Portugal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.