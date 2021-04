World Cup champs Lloyd and Sauerbrunn on making history, gender pay disparity Team USA arrived at the Women's World Cup with high hopes of winning the title. The players had to fight their way through a lineup of tough teams called "the group of death," but the women in red, white and blue would not be denied. Before the New York City parade to celebrate the team, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn join "CBS This Morning" to look back on their "epic" win.