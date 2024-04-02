World Central Kitchen says Israeli airstrike killed 7 of its workers in Gaza A group of World Central Kitchen aid workers have been killed by an apparent Israeli strike, according to the nonprofit. One of those confirmed dead is an Australian woman, Zomi Frankcom. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is demanding accountability from Israel, saying, "This is a human tragedy that should never have occurred, that is completely unacceptable." CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more.